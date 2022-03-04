Millennium Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,995 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Q2 worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth $245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth $257,000.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of QTWO opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

