Millennium Management LLC Purchases 7,467 Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.67% of One Equity Partners Open Water I worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 115,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.93.
One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
