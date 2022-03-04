Millennium Management LLC Purchases 7,467 Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.67% of One Equity Partners Open Water I worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 115,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.