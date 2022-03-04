Millennium Management LLC Sells 22,179 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,179 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Fox Factory worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,707,000 after acquiring an additional 87,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $108.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.20.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

