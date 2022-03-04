MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Sells $84,042.00 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $84,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MDXG opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MiMedx Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

