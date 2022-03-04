MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Sells $84,042.00 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $84,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
MDXG opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.69.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
