Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.68 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
