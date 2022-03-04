Mint Club (MINT) Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $10.99 million and $1.96 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022490 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

