Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $12.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $12.65 for the year.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRTX. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average of $143.69. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $200.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,034 over the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

