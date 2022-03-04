Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Hits Market Cap of $45.98 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for $20.86 or 0.00051196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $45.98 million and approximately $585,792.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.72 or 0.06542954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,887.06 or 1.00356386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00047561 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

