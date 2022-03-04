Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of MTLHY opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

