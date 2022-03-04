MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 564 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $47,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.79 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $579,220. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

