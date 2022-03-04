MML Investors Services LLC Buys 768 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Maximus by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after acquiring an additional 407,889 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Maximus by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,219,000 after acquiring an additional 235,796 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Maximus by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 243,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 89,384 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

MMS opened at $79.29 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Maximus’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

