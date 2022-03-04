MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.