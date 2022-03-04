MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.9% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,185,000 after purchasing an additional 375,864 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,181,000 after purchasing an additional 145,773 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.13. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

