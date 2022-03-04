MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after buying an additional 38,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

