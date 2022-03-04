Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MBT remained flat at $$5.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,697,000 after acquiring an additional 640,814 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,746,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.