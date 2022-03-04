Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of NYSE:MBT remained flat at $$5.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07.
Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (MBT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.