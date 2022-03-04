Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.31 and the highest is $5.17. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $4.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.60 to $17.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $19.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $20.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.40.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after purchasing an additional 178,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.80. 3,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,586. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $209.22 and a 52 week high of $328.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

