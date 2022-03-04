Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Momentive Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Momentive Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.10.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $3,621,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $6,249,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.