Monetha Price Tops $0.0157 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $512,813.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monetha has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monetha

MTH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

