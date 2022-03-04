Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MNXBF opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Monex Group has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33.
Monex Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monex Group (MNXBF)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Monex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.