MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Shares of MonotaRO stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $19.57. 59,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.18. MonotaRO has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.38 million. MonotaRO had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 33.34%. On average, analysts forecast that MonotaRO will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

