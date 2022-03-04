MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “
Shares of MonotaRO stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $19.57. 59,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.18. MonotaRO has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
About MonotaRO (Get Rating)
MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.
