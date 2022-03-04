Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.28

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.28 and traded as low as $76.79. Moog shares last traded at $76.79, with a volume of 166 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

