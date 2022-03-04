Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 5,081 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,239 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.32) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,001.17.

NYSE BHP opened at $73.00 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

