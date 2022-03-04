Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 3,002 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Progressive by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Progressive by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $86.76 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

