Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,084,000 after purchasing an additional 855,424 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,798,000 after purchasing an additional 642,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after buying an additional 2,706,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $155.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.98 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

