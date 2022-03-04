Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 590,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ryder System by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of R stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

