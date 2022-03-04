Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $535,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,785 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EME opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.37%.

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.