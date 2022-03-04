Morgan Stanley Buys 124,163 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $22,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

OMFL stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22.

