Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $21,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 91,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $931.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 26.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBCAA shares. StockNews.com raised Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Hovde Group cut Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

