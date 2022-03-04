Morgan Stanley Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $140.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.69. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $200.95.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $157,078.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $2,018,034. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,102,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

