Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $20,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 148.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 54,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $117.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $138.08.

