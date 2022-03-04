Morgan Stanley Lowers Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $72.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.08.

NASDAQ:PFG traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,821. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after buying an additional 511,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

