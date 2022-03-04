Morgan Stanley Purchases 10,248 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of BankUnited worth $22,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,196,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,537,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,101,000 after buying an additional 157,754 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,328,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,523,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,815,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

NYSE BKU opened at $43.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

