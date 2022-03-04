Morgan Stanley Raises BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $32.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

BOX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. 46,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $4,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111,645 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

