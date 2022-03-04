Morgan Stanley Sells 161,029 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $20,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,063.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $590,256 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

