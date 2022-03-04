Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Tops $6.24 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $84,148.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 473,499,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

