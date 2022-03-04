Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.43 and a 200 day moving average of $166.63. The stock has a market cap of $445.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.