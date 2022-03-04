Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 480.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 727,665 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of MO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 312,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.84.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.