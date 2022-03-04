Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.