Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 11,544 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.47. 1,293,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,952,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a market cap of $272.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

