mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 220.8% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS XDSL opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. mPhase Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.
About mPhase Technologies (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mPhase Technologies (XDSL)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.