mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 220.8% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS XDSL opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. mPhase Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

About mPhase Technologies (Get Rating)

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.