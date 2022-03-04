MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($233.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($260.67) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €216.00 ($242.70).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR MTX opened at €201.40 ($226.29) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($181.52) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($252.70). The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of €193.46 and a 200-day moving average of €190.85.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.