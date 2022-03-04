Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Scott Jay Goldman Sells 2,500 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

