Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Update

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

