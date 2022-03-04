Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 346,364 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Murphy Oil worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 340,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,275,000 after buying an additional 300,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 193,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

NYSE MUR opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 2.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

