Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Sells $523,887.30 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MUSA opened at $181.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $202.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUSA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

