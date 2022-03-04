Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $807.00

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 807 ($10.83) and last traded at GBX 807 ($10.83), with a volume of 19587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.95).

The company has a market capitalization of £927.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 887.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 901.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

