Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Myers Industries worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Myers Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Myers Industries by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Myers Industries stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.44. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

