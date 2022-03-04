MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stake Reduced by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $92.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.