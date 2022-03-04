NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NH stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.83. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NantHealth by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

