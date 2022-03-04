Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.12

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.12 and last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 10734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.05.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.45.

The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 98.93% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Natera by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Natera by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Natera by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000.

Natera Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

